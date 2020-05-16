Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,326.15. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

