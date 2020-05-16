Intrust Bank NA Has $279,000 Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in WEX were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

NYSE WEX opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average of $177.65. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.89.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

