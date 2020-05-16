Intrust Bank NA Has $296,000 Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $442,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $190.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

