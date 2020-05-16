Intrust Bank NA Purchases 357 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.79.

TTWO stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,541 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,074. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

