Intrust Bank NA Purchases 4,219 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

