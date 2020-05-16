Intrust Bank NA Purchases Shares of 25,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

