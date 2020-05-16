Intrust Bank NA Purchases Shares of 3,333 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,285,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.26.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

