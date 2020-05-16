Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $37.29 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

