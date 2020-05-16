Intrust Bank NA Sells 12,944 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in AFLAC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in AFLAC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in AFLAC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

AFL opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.