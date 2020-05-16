Intrust Bank NA Sells 5,126 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,504,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,327,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

