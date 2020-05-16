Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

