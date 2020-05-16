Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,522,000 after buying an additional 1,170,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,411,000 after buying an additional 150,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,734,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,828,000 after buying an additional 109,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rexnord by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,187,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after purchasing an additional 361,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RXN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RXN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

