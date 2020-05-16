Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,881 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,737% compared to the average daily volume of 429 call options.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $220.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,669.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Green Plains by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.