Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Director Sells $33,637.50 in Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $33,637.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph Snyderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $64,252.50.

Shares of IRTC opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,219 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 238.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 123,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $11,973,000.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

