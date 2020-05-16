iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 355.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $287.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

