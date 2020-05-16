ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Holdings Lowered by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 19.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 171,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 378,828 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

