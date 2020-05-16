J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised J Sainsbury to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 239.73 ($3.15).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 187.25 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 209.06. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 236.70 ($3.11).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

