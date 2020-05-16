J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 30,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 26,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 144,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 50,044 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

