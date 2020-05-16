Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hilton Hotels in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

NYSE:HLT opened at $68.17 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

