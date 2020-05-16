Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KHNGY. BNP Paribas lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has an average rating of “Sell”.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

