Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CWST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,078.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $131,337.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,434.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,122 shares of company stock worth $13,044,322 over the last 90 days. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,111,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 333,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

