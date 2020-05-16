Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $59.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.