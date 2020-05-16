Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 30,386 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $21,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $481,060.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $18,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489 over the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

