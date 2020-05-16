Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Cognex worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cognex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

