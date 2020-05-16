Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,768,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

