Jennison Associates LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,986 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.35% of Construction Partners worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

ROAD stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Construction Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $742.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $117,767.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

