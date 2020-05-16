Jennison Associates LLC Has $18.79 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,517 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.02% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:PBH opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.