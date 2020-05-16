Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270,229 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,884,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

