Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $18,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $265.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

