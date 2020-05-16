Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 144,998 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $19,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $1,298,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 541,000 shares of company stock worth $11,590,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $17.17 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

