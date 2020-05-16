Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,024,948 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 88.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,024,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

