Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,252 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 161.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.