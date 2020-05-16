JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Compass Group (LON:CPG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,600 ($21.05).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,915 ($25.19) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,506 ($19.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,548.40 ($20.37).

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,692.26. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

