Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.36. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

