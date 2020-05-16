KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.79.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $258.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.16. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $342,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

