KeyCorp Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.56. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart acquired 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after buying an additional 1,598,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $43,231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

