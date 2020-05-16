Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Shares Up 100%

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL)’s share price shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 195,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 446,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $848,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

