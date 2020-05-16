Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Kinder Morgan worth $50,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

KMI stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

