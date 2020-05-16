Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after buying an additional 4,627,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,408,000 after buying an additional 2,013,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,146,000 after buying an additional 1,701,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

