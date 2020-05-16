Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,989 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

