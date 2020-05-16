LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.25 ($135.17).

FRA LEG opened at €108.44 ($126.09) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.86.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

