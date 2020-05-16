Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $24.62. Leggett & Platt shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 1,441,824 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

