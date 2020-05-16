Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,038 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

