Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Up 13.6% in April

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

LSXMA stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $108,610,000. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $74,585,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $19,824,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $29,004,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 468.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 507,671 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.