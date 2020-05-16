LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.78

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 45037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LZAGY shares. UBS Group downgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.78.

About LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

