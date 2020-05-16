LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lowered by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $53.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.