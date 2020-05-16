Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

MFC opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

