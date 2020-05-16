Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MKS. Citigroup downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($2.07).

LON MKS opened at GBX 85.04 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.98. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 273.80 ($3.60). The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

In other news, insider Justin King purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

