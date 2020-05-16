Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.25). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $603.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.