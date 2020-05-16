Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 238.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

HyreCar stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 76.96% and a negative return on equity of 130.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

